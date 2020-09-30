"Truth Triumphs": BJP Leaders Welcome Babri Demolition Verdict

The verdict in 28-year-old Babri demolition case was announced today.

New Delhi:

All 32 accused in the 28-year-old Babri demolition case, including BJP's founder-members LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, have been acquitted by a special CBI court in Lucknow .

The demolition of the mosque "was not pre-planned", Special Judge SK Yadav said today as he added the leaders accused in the demolition of the 16th century mosque had tried to stop the demolition by "unlawful elements".

Shortly after the verdict was announced, several BJP leaders called it a victory of truth. "I was witness to the entire incident of 6th Dec. It was all spontaneous no conspiracy.I was conducting the meeting from dais I was surprised when some Kar Sewaks climbed Babri str. Advaniji was unhappy.(sic)," BJP leader and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi tweeted.

The acquittal "was long overdue", BJP's Ram Madhav said, welcoming the verdict. "Victory triumphs. CBI court's acquittal in Babri conspiracy case was long overdue. A malicious case against some of the most respected leaders of our nation has fallen aside finally after 3 decades. Everyone should welcome d judgement (sic)," a tweet by Mr Madhav read.

Karnataka BJP leader Shobha Karandlaje tweeted: "TRUTH ALONE PREVAILS! All accused in #BabriMasjid demolition case acquitted by Special CBI Court in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. (sic)
 

