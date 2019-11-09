Baba Ramdev Meets NSA Ajit Doval After Ayodhya Verdict: Report

The meeting took place at Mr Doval's residence (File)

After the Supreme Court's verdict in the Ayodhya case, Baba Ramdev, Swami Parmatmanand and other Hindu leaders on Saturday met National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval.

The meeting took place at Mr Doval's residence.

"It (the meeting) was about maintaining peace in the country. The verdict should not be looked at as a loss or a win for anyone," Swami Parmatmanand told reporters after the meeting.

"We are satisfied with the judgement. It is good that the Supreme Court also gave land to the Muslim community," he said.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court directed the central government to hand over the disputed site at Ayodhya for the construction of a temple to a trust. It further directed the government to give a suitable plot of land measuring five acres to the Sunni Waqf Board.

A five-judge constitution bench presided by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and comprising Justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer passed the order on a batch of petitions against an order of the Allahabad High Court which trifurcated the site among Ramlalla Virajman, Sunni Central Waqf Board and Nirmohi Akhara in 2010.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.