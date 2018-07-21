Baba Amarpuri, Haryana Temple Priest, Arrested For Allegedly Raping Women

Baba Amarpuri is a mahant or chief priest at Balaknath temple in Fatehabad's Tohana.

Haryana police arrested Baba Amarpuri, a mahant or chief priest at Balaknath temple in Fatehabad's Tohana, after videos of him allegedly raping women surfaced online, reports news agency ANI.

Police say "suspicious articles" have been seized from his house during a raid.

"We have filed a case and have started an investigation in the matter," the police said.

According to reports, Baba Amarpuri is locally known as Billu and is 60 years old. He reportedly used to rape women and make their video clips to blackmail them. Baba Amarpuri has reportedly denied allegations against him saying, he's being "framed", say reports.

This is not the first time that a self-styled godman has sexually exploited women. Asaram, with a following that runs into lakhs, was sentenced to life imprisonment for raping a 16-year-old girl whose family brought her to visit his ashram in Jodhpur. Similarly, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for the rape of two saadhvis at the Dera Sacha Sauda ashram in Haryana's Sirsa.

(With Inputs From ANI)