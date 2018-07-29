Haryana Plumber Kills Wife With Hammer, 4-Year-Old Son With Cutter

The man, a plumber, aged around 26 years, used a hammer to kill his wife and then killed his son using a cutter, he said.

Cities | | Updated: July 29, 2018 16:31 IST
The incident took place on Saturday evening in Haryana's Fatehabad district

Chandigarh: 

A woman along with her four-year-old son was killed allegedly by her husband in Haryana, a police official said today.

The man, a plumber, aged around 26 years, used a hammer to kill his wife and then killed his son using a cutter, he said.

The incident took place on Saturday evening in Haryana's Fatehabad district in Haripura village.

"According to preliminary investigation, the man committed the crime on suspicion of his wife's character. They were married for the last seven years," the official said, adding that a case was registered against the accused on the complaint of the deceased's brother.

