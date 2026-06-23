"B Team Of Disruptive Elements": Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan To NDTV On CJP

The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) movement is the "B team of disruptive elements," Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has asserted, tearing into the viral satirical outfit that had been protesting the NEET paper leak.

"They are the B team of disruptive elements. Those who were rejected in the democracy have come in disguise and are now behind the system. They raise slogans for those who want the country to be broken. They have been identified," Pradhan said during an exclusive interview with NDTV.

The education minister's remarks come a day after over 22 lakh aspiring doctors took the NEET re-exam, over a month after their previous attempt that was scrapped following the allegations of a paper leak. The CJP had been protesting over the paper leak and demanding Pradhan's resignation as education minister.