Azim Premji Says No To Opening Wipro Road For Easing Bengaluru Traffic

Wipro founder and chairman Azim Premji has declined to open the company's campus to outside traffic for use as a thoroughfare after Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah sought cooperation to decongest roads in the area.

Despite declining the specific request, Mr Premji reaffirmed Wipro's commitment to partnering with the government on mobility challenges. He designated Reshmi Shankar, a senior company representative, to coordinate further discussions with state officials.

Bengaluru has been grappling with a traffic nightmare across the city.

The chief minister in his letter had asked whether Wipro could open its Sarjapur campus to public vehicle traffic.

Mr Premji acknowledged the gravity of the issue and expressed appreciation for Siddaramaiah's appeal for corporate support in tackling traffic congestion on Bengaluru's Outer Ring Road.

The Wipro chairman, however, pointed out the campus in Sarjapur is designated a special economic zone (SEZ) and is bound by strict access control rules due to its global service commitments.

"With respect to the specific suggestion of allowing public vehicular movement through our Sarjapur campus, we apprehend significant legal, governance, and statutory challenges since it is an exclusive private property owned by a listed company not intended for public thoroughfare," Mr Premji said in the letter.

"That apart it will also be appreciated that our Sarjapur campus is a SEZ providing services to global customers, our contractual conditions mandate stringent, non-negotiable access control norms for governance and compliance. Moreover, public vehicular movement through private property would not be effective as a sustainable, long-term solution," Mr Premji said.

He said tackling traffic congestion along Bengaluru's Outer Ring Road (ORR) needs a scientific, expert-led study to develop long-term solutions. Since the ORR is a key export-oriented corridor, it would need a comprehensive and data-driven approach rather than piecemeal fixes, he added.

"The problem's complexity, stemming from multiple factors, suggests that there is unlikely to be a single point solution or a silver bullet to resolve it. To this end, we believe the most effective path forward is to commission a comprehensive, scientific study led by an entity with world-class expertise in urban transport management. Such an exercise would allow us to develop a holistic roadmap of effective solutions that are implementable in the short, medium, and long term. To demonstrate our commitment to being a part of the solution, Wipro will be pleased to engage in this process and underwrite a significant portion of the cost for this expert study," Mr Premji said in the letter.

The letter underscores the growing role of private stakeholders in shaping urban infrastructure policy, especially in tech-driven cities like Bengaluru.