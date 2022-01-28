Azam Khan's Son, Wife Samajwadi Candidates From Same UP Seat. Here's Why

According to Samajwadi Party's list, Mohammad Abdullah Azam Khan is its nominee from Suar. (File)

Jailed Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan's son and wife have filed their nominations from the same assembly constituency as the party's candidates for the Uttar Pradesh polls.

Both Mohammad Abdullah Azam Khan, who was released from jail recently, and his mother Tazeen Fatma have filed their affidavits from the Suar assembly seat in Rampur district, according to the Election Commission (EC) website.

Azam Khan, who was a cabinet minister in the previous Akhilesh Yadav-led government, had on Thursday filed his nomination papers, while being in jail, for the assembly polls from the Rampur seat.

"We have seen the BJP government framing a former minister, who had developed Rampur, in frivolous cases of goat and cycle theft. They can manipulate even nomination of our candidates and not let them contest the polls and because of political vendetta," Samajwadi Party (SP) spokesperson Abbas Haider told news agency PTI on the dual nomination from Suar seat.

The SP, he said, is resolved to "rooting out" the BJP and its "jungle raj" from Uttar Pradesh in the elections.

According to the SP's list of candidates, Mohammad Abdullah Azam Khan is its nominee from Suar.

Suar goes to polls on February 14 during the second of the seven-phase Uttar Pradesh elections.

While Saturday is the date for scrutiny of nominations for the seat, candidates can withdraw their nomination till January 31, according to the official schedule.

Azam Khan, his son and his wife had surrendered in a Rampur court in 2020 after they were booked under multiple charges, including cases of forgery and land grab.

While Tazeen Fatma got bail in 2020, Mohammad Abdullah Azam Khan was released in January this year after almost a two-year jail term, even as Azam Khan, an eight-time MLA and Lok Sabha MP, continues to be imprisoned.

The family has often claimed that they are being framed because of political vendetta.

Azam Khan had won from the Rampur assembly seat in the 2017 elections, bagging over 47 per cent of polled votes. He was later elected to Lok Sabha in 2019 and Ms Fatma replaced him as Rampur MLA in the state assembly in the bye-election.

Their son Abdullah Azam Khan had won the Suar assembly seat in 2017 in his first election, bagging over 51 per cent of the votes polled in the constituency.

BJP's candidates were second in both the seats during the last elections.

