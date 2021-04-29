Ayushman Bharat Diwas 2021: 10 Things To Know About PM-Jan Arogya Yojana

Ayushman Bharat Diwas image: PM Modi launches Ayushman Bharat Yojna (file photo)

Ayushman Bharat Diwas is observed on April 30. Ayushman Bharat Yojna was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2018, to provide healthcare benefits to crores of Indians who can't afford proper medical facilities. The flagship scheme of the Narendra Modi government was launched along the lines of a universal health coverage to meet one of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations - "leave no one behind." According to Health Minister, Dr Harsh Vardhan, India has operationalised 75,532 Ayushman Bharat-Health and Wellness Centres (HCW) so far despite the COVID-19 pandemic and is on track to functionalise 1.5 lakh HWCs by December 2022.

Ayushman Bharat Diwas: 10 facts about PM-Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY)