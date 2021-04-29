Ayushman Bharat Diwas 2021: 10 Things To Know About PM-Jan Arogya Yojana

Ayushman Bharat Diwas is observed on April 30. Ayushman Bharat Yojna was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2018, to provide healthcare benefits to crores of Indians who can't afford proper medical facilities. The flagship scheme of the Narendra Modi government was launched along the lines of a universal health coverage to meet one of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations - "leave no one behind." According to Health Minister, Dr Harsh Vardhan, India has operationalised 75,532 Ayushman Bharat-Health and Wellness Centres (HCW) so far despite the COVID-19 pandemic and is on track to functionalise 1.5 lakh HWCs by December 2022.
Ayushman Bharat Diwas: 10 facts about PM-Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY)
- The Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojna or PM-JAY is a key component of Ayushman Bharat Yojna
- PM-JAY was launched on 23rd September, 2018 in Ranchi by Prime Minister Narendra Modi
- Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY is the largest health scheme in the world
- Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY aims to provide a health cover of Rs 5 lakh per family per year to over 10.74 crore poor and vulnerable families
- PM-JAY beneficiaries are from the bottom 40 per cent of the Indian population
- PM-JAY is fully funded by the central government and the cost of implementation is shared between the centre and states
- PM-JAY provides cashless hospitalization
- It covers up to three days of pre-hospitalization and 15 days post-hospitalization expenses like tests and medicines
- PM-JAY benefits are portable across the country, that is, a person can visit any empanelled public or private healthcare facility in India for cashless hospitalization.
- All pre-existing conditions are covered from day one and services include around 1,393 procedures