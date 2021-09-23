'Committed To Ensure Quality Healthcare': PM Modi As Ayushman Bharat Scheme Turns 3

Ayushman Bharat is the world's largest healthcare scheme. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday lauded Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) - the world's largest healthcare scheme, on the completion of three years.

He said the government is committed to ensuring top quality affordable healthcare for India's citizens and Ayushman PMJAY was key to realising the vision.

In a reply to MyGovIndia, the prime minister said, "The importance of healthcare has been even more clearly understood in the year gone by."

The importance of healthcare has been even more clearly understood in the year gone by.



It is our commitment to ensure top quality and affordable healthcare for our citizens. Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY is key to realising this vision. #3YearsofPMJAYhttps://t.co/NHKWgTYsY5 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 23, 2021

"It is our commitment to ensure top quality and affordable healthcare for our citizens. Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY is key to realising this vision," he added.