'Ram Temple In Ayodhya Will Be Made With Gold Bricks': Hindu Mahasabha Leader

Ayodhya Ram temple will be built using gold bricks if verdict in favour of Hindus: Hindu Mahasabha leader

Swami Chakrapani of Hindu Mahasabha, a right wing political party, said that if the verdict in the Ramjanambhoomi-Babri Masjid case comes in favour of the Hindus, then a grand temple of Lord Ram will be built using gold bricks in Ayodhya.

"As soon as the verdict comes in favour of Hindu Mahasabha and Hindus in the first week of November, we have decided to build a grand temple of Lord Ram not with stones but with bricks of gold," Swami Chakrapani said on Thursday.

"The Sanatan Dharmi Hindus of India and the world will contribute in building a grand temple of Lord Rama made up of gold," he said.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said that arguments in Ramjanambhoomi-Babri Masjid case must be completed by October 18 even as the mediation panel may continue its work under confidentiality.

"Let us make a joint effort to conclude the same by October 18," said Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, adding that if necessary, the court could even hear the case for one extra hour each day, or on Saturdays. The judgement has to be delivered before Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi retires on November 17.

The mediation panel comprising former Supreme Court judge FM Kalifulla, spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravishankar and senior advocate Sriram Panchu had started consultations in March. The court was told that the panel "did its best to arrive at a consensus" in consultation with various petitioners but "some parties" did not agree.

