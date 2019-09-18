Ayodhya Case: Top Court Sets Itself October 18 Deadline, Allows Mediation

The judgement has to be delivered before Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi retires on November 17.

The Ayodhya case hearings must be completed by October 18, the Supreme Court said today, asserting that if the petitioners want, they can settle the temple-mosque dispute through mediation. The court also said daily hearings will continue in the case.

"If parties are desirous of settling the matter through mediation, they can do so," the Supreme Court said on the 26th day of the daily hearings.

The judgement has to be delivered before Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi retires on November 17.

All petitioners had been asked to submit a time schedule required to complete their arguments. The top court, after going through their reports, said the arguments could be completed by October 18. "Let us make a joint effort to conclude the same by October 18," said the Chief Justice.

Last month, the court had said the mediation process had failed to deliver a solution and declared daily hearings from August 6. "Mediation didn't result in any kind of settlement," said Chief Justice Gogoi had said in a six-minute hearing.

The three-member panel appointed by the Supreme Court earlier this year to consult with various groups for a solution to the dispute "did its best to arrive at a consensus" but "some parties" did not agree to the mediation, sources had said.

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by the Chief Justice had on July 11 sought an update on the mediation and said they could start day-to-day hearings from July 25 if there was no merit in continuing the process. The panel had been granted time till August 15 but the court, acting on the request of one of the litigants, said it would decide whether mediation should continue.

The panel comprising former Supreme Court judge FM Kalifulla, spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravishankar and senior advocate Sriram Panchu started consultations in March.

The dispute involves the site in Ayodhya where the 16th-century Babri mosque stood before it was razed in 1992 by Hindu activists who believe that it was built on the ruins of an ancient temple marking the birthplace of Lord Ram. In riots following the mosque demolition, 2,000 people died across the country.

Fourteen appeals have been filed in the top court against the 2010 Allahabad High Court judgment that the 2.77-acre land in Ayodhya be partitioned equally among the three parties - the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla (infant Ram).

The Constitution bench chose mediation despite objections from petitioners like the Uttar Pradesh government. Barring the Sunni Waqf Board and the Nirmohi Akhara, one of the Hindu petitioners, all were against mediation. But the judges said mediation may help in "healing relations".

"It is not only about property. It is about mind, heart and healing, if possible," the bench had said.

Besides the Chief Justice, the other judges in the constitution bench are Justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer.

