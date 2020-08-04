Here's How Ram Temple In Ayodhya Will Look Like. See Pics

The design of the planned Ram Temple in Ayodhya was released by the government today, ahead of the groundbreaking ceremony tomorrow.

A series of images showed a grand three-storey structure with turrets, pillars and domes. The temple will be almost double the size of what was originally planned.

Its design was modified after the Supreme Court verdict in November on the 2.77 acre site claimed by both Hindus and Muslims, where the 16th century Babri mosque stood before it was razed in 1992 by Hindu activists who believed it was built on the ruins of an ancient temple marking the birthplace of Lord Ram.

The Supreme Court said the site would be handed over for the building of a temple and an alternative five-acre site would be given to Muslims.

The temple will be built in the Nagara style of architecture and will have five domes instead of two as envisaged earlier to accommodate more devotees.

