Pune Police Issue Preventive Order Ahead Of Ram Temple Ceremony

Ayodhya Ram Mandir news: Police in Pune take precautions for security

On the eve of the foundation stone laying ceremony for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, the Pune rural police on Tuesday issued an order warning action against people circulating inflammatory, misleading and objectionable content on social media.

In the order, sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Baramati, Narayan Shirgaonkar stated that citizens should refrain from circulating messages that could create confusion among people and cause a law and order situation. People are instructed not to circulate inflammatory and false content on social media platforms and messaging applications, which could create rift between communities, the order states.

The order has been issued under section 68 of the Maharashtra Police Act and action will be taken against group administrators and members of messaging apps and social media platforms if they are found circulating objectionable content, the SDPO's order said.

Group administrators on messaging apps have been asked to change the settings to 'admin only' to prevent other members from sharing objectionable content, Mr Shirgaonkar said. All sub-divisional police officers in the district have been asked to issue such orders in view of the foundation stone laying ceremony at Ayodhya tomorrow, said Sandip Patil, senior police officer in Pune.