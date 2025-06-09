Advertisement
Axiom-4 Mission Launch To Space Postponed By A Day Due To Bad Weather

Read Time: 1 min
New Delhi:

The launch of Axiom-4 mission, that would carry India's second astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla to space has been postponed by a day due to bad weather.

A post from Indian space research agency ISRO on X, formerly Twitter, read, "Due to weather conditions, the launch of Axiom-4 mission for sending Indian Gaganyatri to International Space Station is postponed from 10th June 2025 to 11th June 2025. The targeted time of launch is 5:30 PM IST on 11th June 2025".

The mission - a collaboration with Houston-based Axiom Space in partnership with US space agency NASA -- also referred to as Mission Akash Ganga, will orbit the International Space Laboratory.
 

NDTV News
