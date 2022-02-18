Aviation Minister Flags Off SpiceJet's Inaugural Khajuraho-Delhi Flight

Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday virtually flagged off SpiceJet's Khajuraho-Delhi flight

Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday virtually flagged off SpiceJet's Khajuraho-Delhi flight that will operate under the Centre's regional connectivity scheme UDAN.

Under the UDAN scheme, financial incentives from the Centre, state governments and airport operators are extended to selected airlines to encourage operations from unserved and under-served airports, and keep airfares affordable.

"The airline will operate flights between Delhi and Khajuraho twice-a-week on Fridays and Sundays," a SpiceJet statement noted.

Known for its magnificent temples, Khajuraho attracts tourists not just from other parts of the country but from around the world, the airline mentioned.

"The temples in the ancient city are famous for its intricate sculptures and architectural symbolism," it noted.

SpiceJet said it will start operating Delhi-Sharjah flight from February 22 onward.

Moreover, 20 other flights will be started by the airline from March 1 onward, it added.