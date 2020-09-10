Aviation Minister, Yogi Adityanath Hold Meeting Over New Airports In UP

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during a video conference with Aviation Minister.

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri today assured Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath that the work on Ayodhya airport will be done in a phased manner.

Mr Adityanath discussed developing airport infrastructure facilities with Puri via video conferencing.

"Ayodhya airport will be developed in a phased manner. The central and state governments are constantly working to develop the infrastructure facilities for Ayodhya, Chitrakoot and Sonbhadra (Myorpur) airports," Mr Puri said, adding that the work will be completed according to the set target.

He said the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Housing and Urban Affairs will extend full cooperation for the development of Uttar Pradesh.

"In the last three-and-a-half years, development work is being done at 17 airports in Uttar Pradesh. Earlier, only two airports were operational here, but currently seven airports are functioning," a statement quoted Mr Adityanath as saying in the meeting.

"Once all 17 airports are operational, the civil aviation facility will increase. Better air connectivity will boost tourism, create employment opportunities on a large scale and the state will develop rapidly," he said.

The chief minister said full support will be given by the state government for airport-related development work, adding that the state is working fast for the establishment of Ayodhya, Chitrakoot and Sonbhadra airports.

"No issue will be pending regarding them. Necessary action is being taken by the district administration of the three districts, so that the airports can be established at the earliest and air services can be operated on select air routes by the Airports Authority of India," he said.

The CM requested the Union minister to carry out airport development work in Bareilly, Hindon, Saharanpur, Meerut, Lucknow and Varanasi.

He said the remaining work of Kushinagar International Airport will proceed in a time bound manner.

The Union minister, while thanking the chief Minister, said the state government was extending full cooperation in the development work of airports.

He said Ayodhya and Chitrakoot are important districts in terms of religious and spiritual tourism.

Similarly, there are many possibilities of tourism in Sonbhadra district, Mr Puri added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)