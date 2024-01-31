Avalanche Warning Issued In 6 Jammu And Kashmir Districts

People living in these areas are advised to take precautions (Representational)

Six Jammu and Kashmir districts received avalanche avalanche warning in the wake of recent snowfall in the Union territory, officials said.

Avalanche with medium danger level is likely to occur above 2,400 metres over Poonch, Baramulla, Bandipora and Kupwara districts in the next 24 hours, they said.

Officials said avalanche with low danger level is likely to occur above 2,800 and 3,500 metres over Doda and Ganderbal districts respectively in the next 24 hours.

People living in these areas are advised to take precautions and avoid venturing out into areas prone to avalanche, the officials added.

