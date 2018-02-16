Avalanche Warning For Kupwara, Baramulla; Srinagar-Jammu Highway

A low danger warning was issued for the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway and districts like Ramban, Anantnag, Bandipora, Ganderbal, Kargil etc.
The warning was issued following an advisory by the Snow and Avalanche Study Establishment (SASE), an official spokesperson said.
On the basis of information received from SASE, medium danger avalanche warning was issued for Baramulla, Gulmarg, Furkian-Z Gali and Kupwara-Chowkibal-Tangdhar in north Kashmir, the spokesperson said.
People living in these avalanche prone areas were advised by the Disaster Management Authority to take precautionary measures.