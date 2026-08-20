Auto, Taxi Drivers Who Fail Marathi Test To Face Action From Today

The Maharashtra Transport Department will begin action from today against auto-rickshaw, taxi, Ola and Uber drivers who are unable to speak Marathi.

Under the revised Motor Vehicle Rules, drivers of passenger vehicles are required to have practical knowledge of Marathi. The department will now strictly enforce the rule, with each driver's Marathi proficiency being assessed through a direct interaction. The entire assessment process will also be video-recorded.

First A One-Month Notice, Then Badge Suspension

Drivers found lacking practical knowledge of Marathi will initially be given one month to learn the language. If they fail to do so, their badge will be suspended for three months. Continued refusal to learn Marathi could lead to action to permanently cancel both the badge and permit.

No Further Extension

The Transport Department has made it clear that drivers who refuse to learn or speak Marathi will not be given any further extension, and action will be taken as per the rules.

Marathi Test Before Issuing New Badges

Around 9.65 lakh auto-rickshaw and taxi permits and badges have been issued across Maharashtra. Going forward, before issuing a new permit or badge, transport officials will directly interact with the driver to assess their practical Marathi knowledge. The interaction will be video-recorded, and a new badge will be issued only after the driver is found proficient in Marathi.

Fake 15-Year Residence Certificates Under Scanner

The Transport Department has also received complaints that some applicants are allegedly obtaining auto-rickshaw and taxi permits and badges using fake certificates claiming 15 years of residence in Maharashtra.

Police have been directed to conduct a detailed verification of such suspicious certificates. Additional Transport Commissioner Ravi Gaikwad has been assigned responsibility for the investigation drive and has been directed to submit a report by the end of next month.