"Really Spoiled Us": Indian Entrepreneur Compares US Luxury Hotel Breakfast With India

An Indian entrepreneur's post comparing breakfast at a luxury hotel in the US with the elaborate spreads commonly served at hotels in India and other Asian countries has sparked a discussion online. The debate began after X user Vineeth K shared his experience of staying at a luxury hotel in the US. He said he was surprised by the limited breakfast options despite the property charging around $600 (over Rs 55,000) per night.

Sharing pictures of the breakfast spread, Vineeth said Indian and Asian hotels had "really spoiled us" when it came to food, especially breakfast. He pointed to the variety typically available at luxury hotels across India and Asia, including regional dishes, continental food, live cooking stations, fresh fruits, baked items, desserts and several beverage options.

"You name it, and they have it," he wrote.

Vineeth said the hotel he was staying at was a JW Marriott, where a Starbucks coffee counter was being offered as part of the premium breakfast experience. Comparing the spread with what guests often find at similarly priced hotels in India, he said the difference was striking.

"In India and many Asian countries, breakfast at a luxury hotel is an experience in itself. You walk in, look at the spread, and wonder where to even start. Here, at a similar price point, the options are surprisingly limited. I agree that it's better above $1000/day," he wrote.

See the tweet here:

He acknowledged that food habits and hotel offerings differ across countries. However, he argued that guests paying hundreds of dollars for a night at a luxury property generally expect a certain level of variety and indulgence.

"Travel really makes you appreciate the little things you often take for granted back home," he added.