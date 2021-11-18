Auto, Taxi Corporations In Goa If AAP Voted To Power: Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal has hit out at the opposition Congress and the ruling BJP in Goa.

Stepping up AAP's campaign in Goa, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress are spreading casteism and were talking of welfare of ''Bhandari Samaj'' only for gaining votes in the assembly polls early next year.

Arvind Kejriwal interacted with taxi drivers at Vasco da Gama and said if AAP is voted to power in Goa, it will form a corporation to meet the needs of auto and taxi drivers.

He also said if a driver meets an accident, the government will bear the medical expenses.

AAP had reached out to auto drivers in a big way in Delhi also as it expanded its base in the national capital. Taxi and auto operators have a sizeable presence in Goa as it is a major tourist destination.

Delhi Chief Minister also hit out at the opposition Congress and the ruling BJP in the state.

"Congress and BJP are blaming me for spreading casteism in Goa. I want to say that in Goa, Bhandari Samaj has the largest population. Its population is more than 30 per cent," he told reporters.

Kejriwal said the community has not due representation in the highest political office in the state.

"I am not doing casteism. Both these parties are doing casteism by using Bhandari Samaj only for votes," he said.

He alleged that Congress and BJP were not serious about making Chief Minister from the Bhandari community.

"I felt agitated. What do Congress and BJP think...that they (Bhandari community) do not have talent.....and only they have talent?" he asked.

"What has the Bhandari Samaj not done for Goa? There are doctors, lawyers, pilots, engineers from Bhandari Samaj. They (opposition) only think that only Congress and BJP have talent. All sections have talent be it the Bhandari community, SC community, Brahmins. The next Chief Minister will be from Bhandari Samaj, who will not indulge in casteism but will work for all the sections of the society including the poor," he added.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal arrived in Goa on Tuesday on a two-day visit. Former BJP leader Vishwajit K Rane joined the party in his presence on Tuesday.

Kejriwal addressed a public meeting at the Poriem Assembly constituency in North Goa yesterday.

He also spoke of AAP''s promise to provide 300 units of free electricity to every family in the state every month.

AAP is making a strong pitch to woo voters in Goa and has made several promises.

The party has decided to contest all 40 seats in the state assembly. It had performed poorly in the last polls, having lost its deposit on 38 of 39 seats it contested. (ANI)