Auto Driver Stabbed To Death At Telangana Bus Stop Over Personal Rivalry

Personal rivalry played out at a bus stop in Telangana's Cyberabad as an auto rickshaw driver was fatally stabbed in a pre-planned attack.

22-year-old Roshan Kumar Singh, an auto rickshaw driver with a considerable criminal record, had sided with an individual named Shareef, while going against Bala Showreddy. He had allegedly told Showreddy that he would "end his life" if he interfered in Shareef's matters, police said.

Driven by a desire for retaliation, Showreddy methodically planned the murder. He procured the knife from Amazon and executed Mahmood and Aditya to execute the plan.

On Wednesday, Showreddy called Singh to the Jagadgirigutta Bus Stop. As the two conversed with each other, Mahmood held Singh from behind and Showreddy stabbed him in the chest, abdomen and back. The three accused then left from the scene on a motorcycle. They were later arrested.

Singh died during treatment in the hospital.

The Cyberabad Police issued an appeal, noting that some members of the public recorded the brutal attack on their mobile phones instead of immediately informing the cops. The police also warned that "anyone found to have directly or indirectly supported or abetted the commission of the offence shall be dealt with strictly in accordance with law".