Austrian Foreign Minister Welcomes PM Modi In Vienna

Austria's Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg extended a warm welcome to PM Modi.

"A warm welcome to Indian PM @narendramodi on his historic visit to Austria, marking 75 years of diplomatic relations. The partnership between our nations is based on a joint commitment to global security, stability and prosperity," Alexander Schallenberg said in a post on X after PM Modi's arrival on Wednesday (local time)

Welcome to Vienna, PM @narendramodi ! It is a pleasure and honour to welcome you to Austria. Austria and India are friends and partners. I look forward to our political and economic discussions during your visit!

Following this, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer also welcomed PM Modi, calling India a friend and partner adding that he also stated that he looked forward to discussing politics and economics during the visit.

Thank you, Chancellor @karlnehammer, for the warm welcome. I look forward to our discussions tomorrow as well. Our nations will continue working together to further global good.

In response to Nehammer's warm welcome, PM Modi thanked him and stated India and Austria will continue to work together.

Meanwhile, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal also shared a post on X and stated the official meeting an important milestone in the partnership between both nations.

"An important milestone in - partnership! PM @narendramodi hosted by Austrian Chancellor @karlnehammer for a private engagement. This is the first meeting between the two leaders. Discussions on realising the full potential of bilateral partnership lie ahead," Randhir Jaiswal said on X.

After PM Modi landed in Austria, he was welcomed by Indian Ambassador to Austria Shambhu Kumaran and Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg.

Notably, this is the first time an Indian Prime Minister has visited Austria in 41 years. In 1983, Indira Gandhi was the last PM to visit the country.

