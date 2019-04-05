50 Two-Wheelers Gutted After Container Carrying Them Catches Fire

Two vehicles of fire brigade were able to bring the fire under control (Representational)

At least 50 two-wheelers were destroyed after a container vehicle carrying them caught fire on Friday.

The vehicles were reportedly being taken to Karnataka from Haridwar. The cause of the fire is not known yet.

The incident took place at Teesgaon Crossing when smoke suddenly started billowing out of the container. The driver then parked the container by the roadside.

Two vehicles of fire brigade were able to bring the fire under control.

A case has been registered at Waluj MIDC police station.

More details are awaited.

