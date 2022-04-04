Attorney General Opposes Plea Seeking To Enforce Fundamental Duties

Attorney General KK Venugopal on Monday opposed a plea filed in the Supreme Court (FILE)

Attorney General KK Venugopal on Monday opposed a plea filed in the Supreme Court, seeking to enforce fundamental duties as enshrined in Part IV-A of the Constitution of India.

The Supreme Court was hearing a petition seeking enforcement of fundamental duties as enshrined in the Constitution and to frame guidelines for taking appropriate adequate steps to sensitize the people and spread general awareness among the citizens in relation to the performance of fundamental duties under the Constitution of India.

AG Venugopal also informed the top court that the Department of Justice has put a lot of information regarding it on its website.

Meanwhile, the bench headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul said that it was informed that the Centre would be represented by Solicitor General. The court listed the matter in the first week of July.

The petition was filed by Durga Dutt through advocate on record Karunakar Mahalik.

The petitioner Dutt, who is an Advocate-On-Record of the top Court said that he has filed the petition in the public interest, "for issuance of directives ensuring adherence to the mandates as postulated under Part IV-A of Constitution of India because non-adherence to the same has a direct bearing upon the exercise and enjoyment of the Fundamental Rights guaranteed under Articles 14, 19 and 21 of the Constitution of India for formulation and operationalization of appropriate scheme providing incentives to the citizenry for their adherence."

The petitioner had submitted that the Fundamental Duties are intended to serve as a constant reminder to every citizen that while the Constitution conferred on them certain Fundamental Rights specifically, it also required citizens to observe certain basic norms of democratic conduct and democratic behavior because rights and duties are correlative.

The petition said that there shall be done as per the decision given by the top Court in the matter of "Ranganath Mishra Vs Union of India and Ors," being Writ Petition No. 239 of 1998 as reported in (2003 Supp(2) SCR 59).

The petitioner demanded that the direction of the Court be implemented fully in the true spirit of providing incentives to the citizens for operationalization enforcement and sensitization with respect to the implementation of Fundamental Duties"

The petitioner also sought to set up an independent High Powered Committee headed by a retired Chief Justice or Judge of this Court or High Court and consisting of distinguished citizens from different fields/professions concerned officials of the stakeholders and the Respondents to scrutinize and review the entire legal framework relating to the effective implementation of Part IV-A of the Constitution of India.

