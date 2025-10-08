'Atrocities Can't Be Ignored': MK Stalin Joins Protest Against Gaza 'Genocide'

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK chief MK Stalin joined a protest in Chennai organised by the CPI(M) against what he called the "genocide in Gaza," demanding that the Union Government intervene to stop Israel's attacks and push for an immediate ceasefire.

Stalin announced that the Tamil Nadu Assembly will adopt a resolution on October 14 condemning Israel's "indiscriminate attacks" and urging the Centre to initiate diplomatic efforts through the United Nations and other international agencies to bring peace and humanitarian aid to Gaza. "This will reflect the sentiments of Tamil Nadu's people, and I believe all parties will support it, beyond political differences," Stalin said.

'Israel's Indiscriminate Attacks Must Stop'

Addressing the protest, the Chief Minister said Israel's relentless assault on Gaza "has shaken not just us, but the entire world". "Israel's indiscriminate attacks on Gaza must stop. The genocide there has to end. We can't pass by without condemning this injustice. This is not a protest for politics - it's a humanitarian protest. All of us condemn the genocide in Gaza and extend our wholehearted human rights support to the Palestinians," Stalin said.

He cited UN and UNICEF figures, saying over 50,000 people have been killed in Gaza in the last year alone, including 11,000 women, 17,000 children, 175 journalists and 125 UN officials. About 26,000 children have lost their parents, while over a lakh people are injured, he said, adding that a large part of Gaza has been "completely destroyed".

He also highlighted reports of 45 starving Palestinians being shot dead by Israeli troops while waiting for food trucks in June, describing it as an example of "atrocity that humanity cannot ignore". He added, "Israel has violated world laws. Human lives are precious - we all share the responsibility to protect them. Food and medicine must reach Gaza immediately, and there has to be an assurance of rebuilding and rehabilitating Palestinians, along with the release of hostages."

'Not Political, But Humanitarian'

The DMK dismissed criticism that the Chief Minister's stand was aimed at appealing to the Muslim community ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

DMK spokesperson Dr Syed Hafeezullah said the party's position was consistent with its long-standing commitment to human rights and self-determination. "The DMK has always stood against oppression - be it for the Lankan Tamils or the Palestinians. This is not for political gain. Our stand is humanitarian," he said.

Support From Allies, Leaders

Dravidar Kazhagam chief K Veeramani, who attended the protest, welcomed the Chief Minister's announcement of a ceasefire resolution in the Assembly. "The UN has already termed the Gaza attacks as genocide. This is no politics. Save lives, save children," Veeramani said.

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K Selvaperunthagai also backed the move, stressing that the Congress has always stood with the Palestinian cause.

"Even Mahatma Gandhi said Palestinian land belongs to Palestinians. Congress governments have always been pro-Palestine". When asked if his party would also condemn Hamas' attack on Israel, killing more than a thousand people , he said, "Terrorism is condemnable, but the BJP government at the Centre has deviated from India's historic stand. This Assembly resolution is not for elections, it's for humanity."