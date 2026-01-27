ATM Cash-Loading Staff Siphon Off Rs 1.38 Crore In Bengaluru

More than Rs 1 crore intended for ATM deposits was allegedly siphoned off by employees of a cash-loading company in Bengaluru on Tuesday. The incident occurred months after the CMS cash van robbery, which involved over Rs 7 crore.

An employee of Hitachi Payment Services Pvt. Ltd, a company responsible for depositing cash into SBI and Axis Bank ATMs, filed a complaint alleging that staff tasked with loading the machines siphoned off approximately Rs 1.38 crore. Company officials have complained that cash withdrawn from Axis Bank, Koramangala, for deposit into ATMs was siphoned off.

Police have registered two FIRs based on the complaint: One of Rs 80,49,800 and a second concerning Rs 57,96,400.

Police suspect that the employees siphoned off the money periodically. They said the complaint was registered several weeks after the fraud was detected, and they are now in the process of issuing notices to employees to question them.

Police have also sought documents and financial trails from the company to verify more details.

In November 2025, people posing as RBI officials had robbed a CMS cash van with over Rs 7 crores. The case revealed how former CMS employees, along with their associates, had meticulously planned and executed a daylight robbery. Police had arrested three key accused and recovered Rs 5.76 crore within 60 hours of the incident.