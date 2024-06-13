Atishi, Raghav Chadha Meet Arvind Kejriwal In Jail, Discuss Water Crisis

Atishi and Raghav Chadha met Arvind Kejriwal in Tihar jail.

Amid the persisting water and power crises in Delhi, state minister Atishi and AAP MP Raghav Chadha said today that they have met Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal lodged in Tihar jail and were directed to take measures to curb the problems as soon as possible.

The Aam Aadmi Party chief is lodged in Tihar jail's number 2 in a money laundering case linked to the liquor policy case.

"Today I met Kejriwal ji, who is lodged in Tihar jail in a fake case by the central government. But, he still worries about the people of Delhi, more than himself. He inquired about the issues related to the power and water and he told me that he watched the water crisis in Delhi on television in Tihar," Ms Atishi told reporters outside Tihar jail.

She said Mr Kejriwal has directed them to take all necessary steps and arrangements that could be made to overcome the water crisis as soon as possible.

"He has directed all AAP legislators to go on the ground and take all possible steps to provide water to the people in their areas," she said.

Mr Kejriwal also inquired about the power cuts in Delhi which had occurred due to a fire incident in Uttar Pradesh two days ago. "He told us to hold the meetings with the concerned department officials to prevent the power crisis from happening in the future," she said.

The education minister further said Mr Kejriwal only thinks about the people of Delhi and their problems, even while staying behind bars.

According to Tihar sources, both Ms Atishi and Mr Chadha met Arvind Kejriwal for half-an-hour in the visitor's room (Mulakati Jangla) in Tihar.

On Wednesday, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Mr Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal visited Mr Kejriwal in Tihar.

