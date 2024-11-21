Atishi Launches Delhi Solar Portal; Will Help Power Consumers Become 'Prosumers'

Atishi said the portal will help achieve the target of 750 MW rooftop solar power generation.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Wednesday launched the 'Delhi Solar Portal' as a single-window solution for installing rooftop solar panels by people in the national capital.

Delhiites can now become 'prosumers' (power consumers who generate extra solar power) by installing rooftop solar panels with the help of the portal.

In a post on X, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal said people can now instal solar panels on their rooftops with the help of the portal, while sitting at home.

He said the rooftop solar panels will not only render power bills zero but also help earn Rs 700-Rs 900 per month.

Atishi launched the portal at Delhi secretariat and said it will help achieve the target of 750 MW rooftop solar power generation, as per the solar policy of the AAP government launched on March 14 this year.

Rooftop solar panel installation will help consumers having over 400 units of monthly power consumption to also enjoy subsidy benefits, the Delhi chief minister said at a press conference.

The portal will provide all information required for installation of rooftop panels. It will have a solar calculator to estimate solar power generation capacity at a specific rooftop, savings to be made, list of vendors and rate of solar plants, she said.

Also, application for net metering and subsidy could be submitted through the portal and consumers will not be required to visit any office for this purpose, Atishi said.

Domestic power consumers who will generate extra solar power beyond their need will be paid generation-based incentive by the government at the rate of Rs 3/unit, the chief minister said.

Power consumers generating extra solar power (technically called prosumers) will be paid at the rate of Rs 3 per unit for solar plants up to 3 KW and Rs 2 per unit for up to 10 KW plants, said a senior government officer.

Group housing societies and resident welfare associations will also avail the generation-based incentive at the rate of Rs 2 per unit on the installation of rooftop panels, the officer said.

Commercial and industrial consumers will avail of the incentive of Re 1 per unit, the officer said, adding that 1-KW plant generates about 100 units and the installation cost of plants ranges from Rs 40,000-60,000 per KW.

A national-level subsidy of Rs 78,000 is provided for installation of 3 KW solar plant. The Delhi government provides an additional subsidy of Rs 2,000 per KW for up to 5 KW, he added.

