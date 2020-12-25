Atal Bihari Vajpayee Birth Anniversary: PM, Speaker, Lawmakers Pay Homage

Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth anniversary is observed as Good Governance Day

Atal Bihari Vajpayee's 96th Birth Anniversary: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union Ministers and parliamentarians on Friday paid tribute to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 96th birth anniversary. Born in 1924, Atal Bihari Vajpayee was a founder member of the Jana Sangh and then the BJP, a party which rose from the margins to rule India for the first time in 1990s with him being its main face. Mr Vajpayee's tenure is credited with ushering in a fresh wave of liberalisation, boosting growth and infrastructure. Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth anniversary on December 25 is observed as Good Governance Day in India.

Photo Credit: AFP

Prime Minister Modi released a book, "Atal Bihari Vajpayee: A Commemorative Volume", to mark the occasion. Soon after the book release, as the Prime Minister was about to leave the Central Hall of Parliament, Aam Aadmi Party members Sanjay Singh and Bhagwant Mann raised slogans demanding repeal of the three new central farm laws.

PM Modi was speaking with Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad and leader of Congress party in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury at that time. Besides Mr Azad and Mr Chowdhury, Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav and LJP's Chirag Paswan were among other lawmakers present at the event.

As December 25 is also the birth anniversary of Madan Mohan Malaviya, leaders paid homage to the founder of the Hindu Mahasabha. Madan Mohan Malaviya was also one of the founders of the Banaras Hindu University. Noting that Madan Mohan Malaviya was an inspiration behind BHU, Prime Minister Modi, in a tweet earlier lauded him as a multifaceted talent.