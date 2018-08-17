Atal Bihari Vajpayee Funeral Updates: Hundreds Queue Up To Pay Tributes To The Former Prime Minister

The funeral procession will begin at 1 pm from the party headquarters. Last rites of Mr Vajpayee would be performed at 4 pm at the Smriti Sthal memorial site in the heart of the city.

All India | Edited by | Updated: August 17, 2018 08:31 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Atal Bihari Vajpayee Funeral Updates: Hundreds Queue Up To Pay Tributes To The Former Prime Minister

Atal Bihari Vajpayee Funeral: Last rites of the former prime minister to be performed at 4 pm

New Delhi: 

Former Prime Minister and India's tallest leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee's funeral and last rites will be held today. The 93-year-old stalwart died yesterday evening at 5.05 pm after being admitted to All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi for over 9 weeks. His body was taken to his official residence at Krishna Menon Marg last night where a stream of leaders visited to pay their homage. People can pay their tributes to the three-time prime minister at his residence from 7.30 am to 8.30 am. His body would be taken to BJP headquarters at around 9 am. The funeral procession will begin at 1 pm from the party headquarters. Last rites of Mr Vajpayee would be performed at 4 pm at  the Smriti Sthal memorial site in the heart of the city. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi among many other top leaders paid their tributes to the leader who was admired and respected across the political spectrum. Terming Mr Vajpeyee's death as "end of an era", PM Modi had said that it was like losing a father. A seven-day state mourning was announced by the central government as a mark of respect to former prime minister. 

Here are the updates of Atal Bihari Vajpayee's funeral:


Aug 17, 2018
08:31 (IST)
India Mourns Vajpayee, Poet Prime Minister, Statesman. Funeral TodayIndia Mourns Vajpayee, Poet Prime Minister, Statesman. Funeral Today
Atal Bihari Vajpayee, three-time Prime Minister of India and one of the country's most respected politicians, has died. The announcement was made by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences or AIIMS, where the 93-year-old was being treated by a team of doctors for nine weeks. The centre has announced a seven-day mourning throughout India and state funeral for the former prime minister at Smriti Sthal in the national capital. The funeral will take place today afternoon, around 4 pm.
Aug 17, 2018
08:30 (IST)
A closer look at the truck that would be party of the convoy that will take part in the funeral procession of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. 

  
Aug 17, 2018
08:23 (IST)
The funeral route for Atal Bihari Vajpayee.



Aug 17, 2018
08:20 (IST)
Delhi DCP Madhur Verma to ANI on security arrangements: 

Delhi police has made elaborate security arrangements for the last rites procession. It will be ensured that the people who come to pay last respect and the commuters face minimum inconvenience and that there is no compromise with security


Aug 17, 2018
08:18 (IST)
Atal Bihari Vajpayee Death: Let's Have Tea: When Atal Bihari Vajpayee Made A Point With 3 Words
Arun Shourie, who had worked closely with Atal Bihari Vajpayee during the years he was the prime minister, credits his former boss of bringing out the best in the people he leads.
Aug 17, 2018
08:18 (IST)
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat at Atal Bihari Vajpayee's residence to tribute his tributes. 

Aug 17, 2018
08:16 (IST)
BJP chief Amit Shah at Atal Bihari Vajpayee's residence early this morning. He had also paid his tributes to the former prime minister late last night. 

Aug 17, 2018
08:15 (IST)
According to national broadcaster, Doordarshan, Distinguished persons from Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and other countries may also be present at Atal Bihari Vajpayee's final farewell that is to be held later today.


Aug 17, 2018
08:08 (IST)
Kiran Bedi, Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, paid her tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee
Aug 17, 2018
08:05 (IST)
Aug 17, 2018
07:58 (IST)
Aug 17, 2018
07:51 (IST)
Wreath laying at 6A, Krishna Menon Marg by Raksha Mantri, Raksha Rajya Mantri among others that will begin at 8.30 am.

Aug 17, 2018
07:49 (IST)
Heavy security arrangements, including deployment of police, traffic and paramilitary personnel, were in place around the 6-A Krishna Menon Marg bungalow in the Lutyens Delhi as hundreds gather to pay their tributes.

Press Trust of India quoted a man, in his early 20s, who said he had come all the way from Bihar to pay homage to the former prime minister. "I believe we have lost a great leader in him," the man told PTI. 
Aug 17, 2018
07:46 (IST)
Aug 17, 2018
07:42 (IST)
Pay your tributes to the poet prime minister, statesman - Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Click here




Aug 17, 2018
07:34 (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had paid his tributes to the former prime minister late last night at his official residence. 

Aug 17, 2018
07:32 (IST)
Aug 17, 2018
07:29 (IST)
1 kilometer long queue outside Atal Bihari Vajpayee's official residence - 6A Krishna Menon Marg in the national capital as people pay their final tributes to the veteran politician. 

Aug 17, 2018
07:26 (IST)
Watch Master Orator Atal Bihari Vajpayee's Five Memorable Speeches
Former Prime Atal Bihari Vajpayee died at Delhi's AIIMS hospital on Thursday. One of India's most charismatic politicians, Atal Bihari Vajpayee was known for his oratory and speeches that were known for their poetic flourish and dry wit.
Aug 17, 2018
07:25 (IST)
Aug 17, 2018
07:22 (IST)
The decorated trucks that are to be part of the convoy in which former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's body if to be taken on a funeral procession. 

Aug 17, 2018
07:18 (IST)
Vice President Venkaiah Naidu paid his last respects to his "departed hero", he said in a tweet. He was received by Finance Minister Piyush Goyal at Mr Vajpayee's official residence. 

Aug 17, 2018
07:13 (IST)
Roads that would be shut owing to the state funeral of Atal Bihari Vajpayee: 
Aug 17, 2018
07:08 (IST)
Hundreds of people queued up outside Atal Bihari Vajpayee's official residence - 6A Krishna Menon Marg to get a final glimpse of the great "Statesman" 

Aug 17, 2018
07:04 (IST)
Krishna Menon Marg, Tughlaq Road, Akbar Road, Tees January Marg, Man Singh Road, Shahjahan Road, Zakir Hussain Marg, part of Tilak Marg, Bhagwan Das Road, Sikandara Road, Mathura Road from Bhairon Marg, IP marg, parts of Ring Road are among the roads that will be closed for commuters.

Traffic will not be allowed on lower Ring Road from ISBT Kashmere Gate towards Shanti Van and from IP flyover towards Rajghat.
Aug 17, 2018
07:03 (IST)

The funeral procession of Atal Bihari Vajpayee will pass through Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Delhi Gate, Netaji Subhash Marg and Shanti Van to reach Rashtriya Smriti Samadhi area where the BJP leader will be cremated at 4pm.

Restrictions have been put in place to ensure smooth traffic movement. Citizens have been advised to take alternate routes to avoid traffic snarls. They have also be advised to leave their cars at home and use the Delhi Metro if possible.

Aug 17, 2018
07:01 (IST)
Full Details Of Atal Bihari Vajpayee's Funeral (Cremation) Today - All You Need To Know
Former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who was admitted to AIIMS with a kidney tract infection and chest congestion on June 11, died on Thursday evening shortly after 5 pm. He was 93 years old. His death was confirmed by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).
Aug 17, 2018
07:01 (IST)
The centre had announced a seven-day mourning throughout India and state funeral for the former prime minister at Smriti Sthal in the national capital. 

Several state governments including Delhi, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh Punjab and Uttarakhand announced a holiday on today as a mark of respect to Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
Aug 17, 2018
07:00 (IST)

In a video message yesterday evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Atal Bihari Vajpayee was like a father-figure for him and the death of the former Prime Minister was a personal loss for him. 
Aug 17, 2018
06:58 (IST)
Atal Bihari Vajpayee, three-time Prime Minister of India and one of the country's most respected politicians died on Thursday. The announcement was made by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences or AIIMS, where the 93-year-old was being treated by a team of doctors for nine weeks.
No more content
Comments

Trending

Atal Bihari VajpayeeAtal Bihari Vajpayee Funeral

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Atal Bihari VajpayeeNews in BanglaTamil NewsTrain StatusPNR StatusAmazon OffersFlipkart OffersZomato OffersNykaa OffersDominos OffersPrice Comparison

................................ Advertisement ................................