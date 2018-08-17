Atal Bihari Vajpayee Funeral Updates: Hundreds Queue Up To Pay Tributes To The Former Prime Minister

Former Prime Minister and India's tallest leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee's funeral and last rites will be held today. The 93-year-old stalwart died yesterday evening at 5.05 pm after being admitted to All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi for over 9 weeks. His body was taken to his official residence at Krishna Menon Marg last night where a stream of leaders visited to pay their homage. People can pay their tributes to the three-time prime minister at his residence from 7.30 am to 8.30 am. His body would be taken to BJP headquarters at around 9 am. The funeral procession will begin at 1 pm from the party headquarters. Last rites of Mr Vajpayee would be performed at 4 pm at the Smriti Sthal memorial site in the heart of the city.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi among many other top leaders paid their tributes to the leader who was admired and respected across the political spectrum. Terming Mr Vajpeyee's death as "end of an era", PM Modi had said that it was like losing a father. A seven-day state mourning was announced by the central government as a mark of respect to former prime minister.
Arun Shourie, who had worked closely with Atal Bihari Vajpayee during the years he was the prime minister, credits his former boss of bringing out the best in the people he leads.
