For Atal Bihari Vajpayee's Funeral, Traffic Not Allowed On These Roads

Commuters had a harrowing time today as AIIMS saw a lot of VVIP movement today. (File photo)

Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who breathed his last this evening, will be cremated on Friday with full state honour. His body, which is resting at his Krishna Menon Marg home, will be taken to the BJP headquarters around 9 am. His last journey will begin from there at 1 pm.

The procession will pass through Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Delhi Gate, Netaji Subhash Marg and Shanti Van to reach Rashtriya Smriti Samadhi area where the BJP leader will be cremated at 4pm.

Restrictions have been put in place to ensure smooth traffic movement. Citizens have been advised to take alternate routes to avoid traffic snarls. They have also be advised to leave their cars at home and use the Delhi Metro if possible.

Krishna Menon Marg, Tughlaq Road, Akbar Road, Tees January Marg, Man Singh Road, Shahjahan Road, Zakir Hussain Marg, part of Tilak Marg, Bhagwan Das Road, Sikandara Road, Mathura Road from Bhairon Marg, IP marg, parts of Ring Road are among the roads that will be closed for commuters.

Traffic will not be allowed on lower Ring Road from ISBT Kashmere Gate towards Shanti Van and from IP flyover towards Rajghat.

Former Prime Minister Atal Bihar Vajpayee's funeral procession route.

Commuters from south Delhi can take Aurobindo Marg, Safdarjung Road, Mandir Marg, Panchkuian Road and Rani Jhansi Marg to reach north Delhi and vice versa.

The north part of the city can also be accessed via Connaught Place, Minto Road, Ajmeri Gate, Lahori Gate Chowk and SP Mukherjee Marg. The same roads can be taken to reach south Delhi.

Commuters can also take Nizamuddin bridge to cross Yamuna, GT Road and cross over to ISBT and reach north Delhi.

In east Delhi, Vikas Marg, Shahdara and Wazirabad bridges will allow traffic to hit Ring Road.

The city struggled with choked roads today as heavy VVIP movement was witnessed around the AIIMS, where the 93-year-old BJP patriarch spent his last few days.

The Delhi traffic police had a tough time managing the flow and advised that roads connecting AIIMS be avoided. A number of chief ministers, including Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia, Madhya Pradesh's Shivraj Singh Chouhan, West Bengal's Mamata Banerjee, Bihar's Nitish Kumar and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Ghulam Nabi Azad, BJP chief Amit Shah, Union minister Sushma Swaraj were some of the leaders who came to AIIMS to get one last glimpse of the poet politician.