India Mourns Vajpayee, Poet Prime Minister, Statesman. Funeral Today

Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee died at Delhi's AIIMS hospital on Thursday

Highlights Around 1 pm, his body will be taken to Rashtriya Smriti Samadhi Many roads have been blocked and traffic restrictions put out Government has announced seven-day national mourning

Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the poet-prime minister whose death has left a nation in grief and sparked tributes from the political spectrum and beyond, will be cremated this afternoon in Delhi with full state honours.

Since last evening, there has been a non-stop stream of visitors at the bungalow on Krishna Menon Marg where the three-time prime minister spent the last few years away from public life.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, former president Pranab Mukherjee, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and former deputy prime minister LK Advani -- Mr Vajpayee's oldest friend and BJP colleague -- were among those who paid their respects to the iconic leader whose body is kept in a glass coffin draped in the national flag.

The former prime minister's body will shortly be taken by a military vehicle to the headquarters of the BJP, the party he helped form in 1980 along with a few others of the Jana Sangh.

Around 1 pm, his body will be taken in procession to the Rashtriya Smriti Samadhi, a site located between the memorials to other former prime ministers Jawaharlal Nehru and Lal Bahadur Shastri. Many roads have been blocked and traffic restrictions have been put out ahead of what is anticipated to be a massive procession.

Around 1 pm, Atal Bihari Vajpayee's body will be taken in procession to the Rashtriya Smriti Samadhi for a state funeral.

The 93-year-old politician died on Thursday evening at the All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences or AIIMS, where he had been admitted in June after his health worsened. It was widely reported that the former prime minister had a stroke in 2009 that severely affected his ability to speak and confined him to his home.

The government has announced seven-day national mourning and schools and offices are shut in many states today.

Mr Vajpayee, who led the country for 13 days in 1996, 13 months in 1998 and for five years from 1999, had retreated from politics over the last few years because of his failing health.

PM Modi described Mr Vajpayee's death as the "end of an era" and said he felt like he had lost a father.

Advertisement

"For me, personally, it is like losing a father... Whenever he met me, he used to embrace me like a father," he said in a video message.

"He was a leader, orator, journalist, statesman and more than anything a true son of India... Atal-ji may have gone, but his ideas, views, simplicity will always inspire us Indians."

Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who led the country for 13 days in 1996, 13 months in 1998 and for five years from 1999, had retreated from politics over the last few years because of his failing health. (AFP)

The former journalist was one of the few opposition lawmakers inside parliament when India's first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, still held office.

He also became the first non-Congress leader since India's independence in 1947 to complete an entire term in office as head of a BJP-led ruling alliance between March 1998 and May 2004.

Vajpayee's rich oratory and poetic jibes directed at opponents were popular on both sides of the political divide.

Among those who paid homage to the veteran was former PM Manmohan Singh of the Congress, who had once described him as the "Bhishma Pitamaha" of politics. "Shri Vajpayee Ji stood among the tallest leaders of modern India, who spent his whole life serving our great country. His services to our nation will be remembered for a long time to come," said Manmohan Singh, who replaced him as prime minister in 2004 after the BJP lost the election.

Many top ministers today were proteges to Mr Vajpayee and his deputy, Mr Advani.