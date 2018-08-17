Despite Atal Bihari Vajpayee's Death, AIIMS Operation Continues Smoothly

Amid heavy VIP movement, the movement of patients was partially restricted (PTI)

Even though a host of VIPs visited AIIMS to check on Atal Bihari Vajpayee amid heavy security, the sprawling campus of the premier hospital yesterday functioned without disruption, barring minor glitches.

AIIMS buzzed with activity since 5 am as OB vans of TV news channels lined up outside the hospital to give regular updates about the former prime minister's health, before he died yesterday evening.

Patients at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences were curious to know the reason behind the media frenzy, heavy police deployment and the heightened VIP movement there.

A few patients wondered whether the security personnel and policemen were deployed for the shooting of a Bollywood film.

The harried mediapersons, who faced these queries, were quick to clarify. One of them said, "There is no shooting happening. We are here to do our job as Atal ji's is critical."

Amid heavy VIP movement, the movement of patients was partially restricted as the area around the cardioneuro centre, where Mr Vajpayee was admitted, was heavily barricaded.

The entry to the first floor of the centre, where doctors were putting in all efforts to treat the BJP stalwart, was prohibited for the public.

Few patients found it difficult to reach their relatives admitted in different wards of the centre.

"I had brought lunch for my wife, who is attending to our ailing son. I had to take a longer route via the Rotary Cancer Hospital to reach my family as I got to know Prime Minister Narendra Modi was at AIIMS," said Ram Avtar, a resident of Samaypur Badli.

The patients entering the campus from the main gate at AIIMS, had to jostle for entry with mediapersons, who did not want to miss out on capturing any dignitary entering the hospital.

Another patient, Anand Jha, was excited to see the cameras. He was at the hospital for routine check-up.

The security personnel had a hard time asking the attendants of patients and curious visitors to not crowd the cardioneuro centre and leave space for mediapersons and dignitaries who were making a beeline to see Mr Vajpayee.

The media persons braved heat, humidity and a spell of rain as they spent anxious moments waiting for updates on the leader's health.