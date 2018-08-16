Shah Rukh Khan's Tribute For Atal Bihari Vajpayee With An Old Video Will Make You Teary-Eyed

Shah Rukh Khan in a still from the music video (Courtesy YouTube)

Former Prime Minister of India Atal Biharai Vajpayee, who died on Thursday was not just known as one of India's top politicians but also a poet par excellence. Atal Bihari Vajpayee's impressive collection of poetry had several fans, which included the likes of Harivansh Rai Bachchan (per his son Amitabh Bachchan) and Shah Rukh Khan. Celebrities such as Rajinikanth, Mr Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra among others condoled the death of the "great statesman" and "visionary" today while Shah Rukh Khan paid tribute to the "poet," who influenced his life during his formative years." However, it was video attached to SRK's tweet, which was pure gold. The 53-year-old actor shared the link of a poem written by Mr Vajpayee, which was adapted onscreen several years ago.

The poem titled Kya Khoya Kya Paya Jag Mein was rendered by Jagjit Singh and the introduction of the video was narrated by Amitabh Bachchan (and written by Javed Akhtar). The music video featured Shah Rukh Khan and it was directed by late filmmaker Yash Chopra.

Shah Rukh Khan, who fondly called Mr Vajpayee "Baapji," shared this tweet:

For The Poet Prime Minister of our country, love you Baapji...https://t.co/IKTYouMdiypic.twitter.com/kLO4JAHvNu — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 16, 2018

As mentioned above, several celebrities condoled the death of Atal Bihari Vajpayee on Twitter. Actor-politician Rajinikanth tweeted minutes after the news of his death surfaced on the social media. "I'm saddened to hear the demise of a great statesman Shri Vajpayee ji," he wrote. Priyanka Chopra tweeted: "Former Prime Minister Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee's visionary ideas and contributions for India were truly remarkable. The nation will always remember. RIP. My thoughts and condolences to the family."

I'm saddened to hear the demise of a great statesman Shri.Vajpayee ji. May his soul Rest In Peace. — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) August 16, 2018

Former Prime Minister Shri #AtalBihariVajpayee's visionary ideas and contributions for India were truly remarkable. The nation will always remember... #RIP

My thoughts and condolences to the family. — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) August 16, 2018

Atal Bihari Vajpayee died on Thursday in New Delhi's All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after being hospitalised for nine weeks. He was admitted on June 11 with a urinary tract infection and chest congestion. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled the death of the former Prime Minister and wrote: "His passing away marks the end of an era. He lived for the nation and served it assiduously for decades," he tweeted.

India grieves the demise of our beloved Atal Ji.



His passing away marks the end of an era. He lived for the nation and served it assiduously for decades. My thoughts are with his family, BJP Karyakartas and millions of admirers in this hour of sadness. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 16, 2018

Atal Bihari Vajpayee was thrice elected as the Prime Minister of India. He was also honoured with Bharat Ratna - India's highest civilian award - for his extraordinary service to the nation.