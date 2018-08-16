Atal Bihari Vajpayee Dies. Rajinikanth, Priyanka Chopra, Other Stars Remember 'Great Statesman' On Twitter

A photo of Atal Bihari Vajpayee shared by Rana Daggubati. (Image courtesy: Twitter)

Top celebrities such as Rajinikanth, Priyanka Chopra and Dhanush among others remembered the "great statesman" and "visionary" Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the former Prime Minister of India, who died on Thursday. He was 93. "I'm saddened to hear the demise of a great statesman Shri Vajpayee ji," tweeted actor-politician Rajinikanth minutes after the news of the BJP leader's death shook social media. "Former Prime Minister Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee's visionary ideas and contributions for India were truly remarkable. The nation will always remember," Priyanka Chopra added on Twitter. Atal Bihari Vajpayee died in New Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), where he was being treated by a team of doctors for nine weeks.

Tweets from celebrities:

I'm saddened to hear the demise of a great statesman Shri.Vajpayee ji. May his soul Rest In Peace. — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) August 16, 2018

Former Prime Minister Shri #AtalBihariVajpayee's visionary ideas and contributions for India were truly remarkable. The nation will always remember... #RIP

My thoughts and condolences to the family. — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) August 16, 2018

One of the few statesman who brought dignity and esteem to politics. His dream and steadfast application of Road connectivity changed and continues to change millions of lives in our country. Bowing with respect to our beloved leader #AtalBihariVajpayee ji. — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) August 16, 2018

Today we lost a great statesman, poet and orator. A man who dreamed of a glorious nation and strived to take us on the path to prosperity. Rest in Peace #AtalBihariVajpayee ji. pic.twitter.com/nOqeCg7FJW — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) August 16, 2018

Deeply saddened to hear about the passing away of Sri Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji. Heartfelt condolences to the family and dear ones of the great man. — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) August 16, 2018

RIP #AtalBihariVaajpayeeJi .. you will be remembered as one of India's greatest leaders, as an exemplary statesman, as a tour de force for peace and unity and most of all as a genuine, warm, approachable human being. — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) August 16, 2018

Indeed a big loss for our country as we pay our last tribute to #AtalBihariVajpayee ji. He was a close family friend and his legacy will forever be remembered. Thank you for your selfless service, sir! My heartfelt condolence to everyone. — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) August 16, 2018

Heartfelt condolences to #AtalBihariVajpayee ji's family and dear ones. May his soul rest in peace. — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) August 16, 2018

Atal Bihari Vajpayee was admitted to hospital on June 11 with a urinary tract infection and chest congestion. "Despite the best of efforts, we have lost him today," a statement by AIIMS read.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was one of the first to condole the death of the BJP's tallest leader. "His passing away marks the end of an era. He lived for the nation and served it assiduously for decades," he tweeted.

India grieves the demise of our beloved Atal Ji.



His passing away marks the end of an era. He lived for the nation and served it assiduously for decades. My thoughts are with his family, BJP Karyakartas and millions of admirers in this hour of sadness. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 16, 2018

Meanwhile, a post from Rashtrapati Bhawan's official Twitter handle, attributed to president Ram Nath Kovind, read: "Extremely sad to hear of the passing of Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee, our former Prime Minister and a true Indian statesman. His leadership, foresight, maturity and eloquence put him in a league of his own. Atalji, the Gentle Giant, will be missed by one and all."

Extremely sad to hear of the passing of Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee, our former Prime Minister and a true Indian statesman. His leadership, foresight, maturity and eloquence put him in a league of his own. Atalji, the Gentle Giant, will be missed by one and all #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 16, 2018

Atal Bihari Vajpayee served as the Prime Minister of India thrice and he was one of the country's most respected politicians. He was honoured with the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award in 2015.