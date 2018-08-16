Atal Bihari Vajpayee Dies. Rajinikanth, Priyanka Chopra, Other Stars Remember 'Great Statesman' On Twitter

Several celebrities tweeted condolences after the news of Atal Bihari Vajpayee's death shook social media

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: August 16, 2018 20:02 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Atal Bihari Vajpayee Dies. Rajinikanth, Priyanka Chopra, Other Stars Remember 'Great Statesman' On Twitter

A photo of Atal Bihari Vajpayee shared by Rana Daggubati. (Image courtesy: Twitter)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Atal Bihari Vajpayee died in New Delhi's AIIMS on Thursday
  2. I'm saddened to hear the demise of a great statesman: Rajinikanth
  3. 'The nation will always remember him,' tweeted Priyanka Chopra

Top celebrities such as Rajinikanth, Priyanka Chopra and Dhanush among others remembered the "great statesman" and "visionary" Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the former Prime Minister of India, who died on Thursday. He was 93. "I'm saddened to hear the demise of a great statesman Shri Vajpayee ji," tweeted actor-politician Rajinikanth minutes after the news of the BJP leader's death shook social media. "Former Prime Minister Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee's visionary ideas and contributions for India were truly remarkable. The nation will always remember," Priyanka Chopra added on Twitter. Atal Bihari Vajpayee died in New Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), where he was being treated by a team of doctors for nine weeks.

Tweets from celebrities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Atal Bihari Vajpayee was admitted to hospital on June 11 with a urinary tract infection and chest congestion. "Despite the best of efforts, we have lost him today," a statement by AIIMS read.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was one of the first to condole the death of the BJP's tallest leader. "His passing away marks the end of an era. He lived for the nation and served it assiduously for decades," he tweeted.

 

 

Meanwhile, a post from Rashtrapati Bhawan's official Twitter handle, attributed to president Ram Nath Kovind, read: "Extremely sad to hear of the passing of Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee, our former Prime Minister and a true Indian statesman. His leadership, foresight, maturity and eloquence put him in a league of his own. Atalji, the Gentle Giant, will be missed by one and all."

 

 

Atal Bihari Vajpayee served as the Prime Minister of India thrice and he was one of the country's most respected politicians. He was honoured with the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award in 2015.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Atal Bihari VajpayeeAtal Bihari Vajpayee deathAtal Bihari Vajpayee tweets

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Atal Bihari Vajpayee diedNews in BanglaKerala FloodTamil NewsTrain StatusPNR StatusPrice ComparisonAmazon OffersFlipkart OffersZomato OffersGold Movie ReviewJio GigaFiber Hyundai SantroAtal Bihari Vajpayee

................................ Advertisement ................................