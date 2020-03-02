At Yogi Adityanath's Event, Cop On Duty With Infant Son In Her Arms

Police constable Priti Rani arrives on duty with her 18-month-old son

A woman constable carried her little son in her arms as she stood guard at an event attended by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday.

Constable Priti Rani was among the hundreds of police personnel deployed for Yogi Adityanath's visit.

"His father had an exam to take today so he wasn't able to be with our child and ultimately I had to take care of him," Priti Rani said, holding her one-and-a-half-years old son.

The constable was on VVIP duty since 6 am, she said.

"Duty is also important, so I had to bring the child here," the constable, who is in her 20s, told reporters.

Yogi Adityanath was in Gautam Buddh Nagar on a two-day visit from Sunday.

On Monday, he came to Noida to inaugurate development projects worth Rs 1,452 crore. He also laid the foundation stones for projects worth Rs 1,369 crore.