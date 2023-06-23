At White House Dinner, Biden, PM Modi Raise A Toast To 'Great Friendship'

Biden said, "Jill and I have had a wonderful time with the PM today, during your truly productive visit.

US President Joe Biden expressed his delight in hosting Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the official State dinner at the White House and emphasized that the occasion celebrates great bonds of friendship between India and the United States.

In a special address during the State Dinner at the White House, Biden said, "Jill and I have had a wonderful time with the Prime Minster today, during your truly productive visit. Tonight we celebrate the great bonds of friendship between India and the United States."

The two leaders also raised a toast to the successful meeting that happened between them as they attended the official State dinner today.

Earlier today, US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House for the State dinner.

Amongst the US officials who arrived at the White House for the State Dinner was the US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, and US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti.

US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy also arrived at the White House for the event and said that India and US have a very strong relationship. Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra, Chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani and wife Nita Ambani were amongst the Indian business tycoons who arrived at the White House for the State Dinner.

Furthermore, Indra Nooyi, former Chairperson and CEO of PepsiCo also reached the White House for the State Dinner. Several CEOs were also among the invitees to the State dinner. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Google CEO Sundar Pichai were in attendance. Zerodha Co-Founder Nikhil Kamath was also on the guest list, amongst many.

Prime Minister Modi is currently on his sixth visit and maiden State visit to the US.

A 'state visit' holds a special significance as compared to other foreign visits, as this is a formal visit by the head of state to a foreign country at the invitation of the head of state hosting him.

The visit signifies the highest expression of friendly bilateral ties between two sovereign nations. Also, during a State visit, the leader extending the invitation acts as the official host of the visiting head of state through the course of the trip.

