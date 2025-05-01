At WAVES Summit, Ashwini Vaishnaw Announces Indian Institute Of Creative Technology

The Minister of Information and Broadcasting on Thursday announced the launch of the Indian Institute of Creative Technology (IICT) at the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025.

The institute, set to become a national hub for the animation, visual effects, gaming, comics, and extended reality (AVGC-XR) sector, has already commenced work and has aligned with a few tech and media giants for collaborative efforts towards IICT. These include NVIDIA, Google, Apple, Microsoft, Meta, Star India and Adobe, as per the press release.

The IICT is being established by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, in strategic collaboration with FICCI and CII, as a National Centre of Excellence on the lines of IIT and IIM. The institute aims to transform the creative economy by nurturing talent, accelerating innovation, and promoting global standards in the AVGC-XR space.

"IICT will serve as a catalyst for the entertainment industry, facilitating its global expansion. Prime Minister Modi ji has allocated Rs 400 crore for IICT, and the Government of Maharashtra has provided the land. Global tech giants like NVIDIA, Google, Apple, Microsoft, Star India, Meta, and Adobe are collaborating to make IICT a world-class institution. WAVES and IICT will further strengthen Mumbai's role as a key centre in the global creative ecosystem," said Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in a statement while talking about the initiative.

The first phase of IICT is located at the NFDC Building, Pedder Road, Mumbai, and features state-of-the-art facilities including Gaming Labs, Animation Labs, Edit and Sound Suites, Virtual Production Setups, Immersive Studios, a Preview Theatre, and multiple smart classrooms, according to the release.

The Minister also shared that Phase 2 will see the development of a dedicated 10-acre campus at Film City, Goregaon, further expanding the capabilities and reach of the institute. In the coming years, the government plans to roll out regional centres across India to decentralise access and foster creative ecosystems nationwide.

With a focus on training, incubation, innovation, R&D, and policy development, IICT is poised to create innumerable opportunities for young creators, technologists, and entrepreneurs in India. This landmark initiative signals the government's firm commitment to scaling India's soft power and creative economy on the global stage," according to the press release.

