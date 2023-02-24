At Poll Rally, PM Flags 'Kabr' Slogan, Avoids Congress Leader's Arrest

PM Modi said the "whole country" was chanting that his lotus will bloom.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the opposition Congress party on Friday for raising the slogan "Modi teri kabar khudegi" (Modi, your grave will be dug) at a rally in Meghalaya's capital city Shillong on Friday. In response, the Prime Minister said, the country and people are saying "Modi Tera Kamal Khilega" (Modi, your lotus will bloom).

Speaking at an election rally, PM Modi warned that the country would give a "befitting reply" to anyone using offensive language or thinking. "Those who have been rejected by the country, who the country is no more ready to accept, are now chanting 'Modi teri kabar khudegi'. But the country is saying 'Modi tera kamal khilega'," he said.

Members of the Congress party purportedly raised the controversial slogan after one of its senior leaders, Pawan Khera, was prevented from boarding a flight to Chhattisgarh at Delhi airport on Thursday. A video of the incident was widely shared on social media platforms. Mr Khera was arrested by the Assam Police and later released on bail on charges of "creating religious enmity" by allegedly insulting the Prime Minister's father.

The Prime Minister did not address the controversy over the arrest - which was also questioned by the Supreme Court - but went on to accuse the Congress party of pursuing a "family first" policy, calling for a "People's first" government in Meghalaya. "Today, Meghalaya wants a government with People First instead of Family First, so today 'lotus flower' has become synonymous with strength, peace and stability of Meghalaya," he said.

PM Modi's visit to Shillong included a roadshow ahead of the election rally, during which he thanked the people for their support. "I have been blessed to be here, and I thank everyone for the love showered on me during the roadshow. This love and blessings from the people of Meghalaya will be repaid by bringing development to Meghalaya," he said.

Meghalaya is set to hold Assembly polls on February 27, along with Nagaland. The counting of votes will take place on March 2. The BJP has been making a strong push in the region, with PM Modi calling for a government that prioritizes development and the welfare of the people.