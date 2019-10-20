'Need Gandhi 2.0 In A Changing World': Shah Rukh Khan At PM's Event

Shah Rukh Khan said there is a need to reintroduce Mahatma Gandhi to India.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Saturday said that there is a need to reintroduce Mahatma Gandhi to India and the world in the face of changing global scenario.

"We all know that we should be clean. But PM Modi re-introduced the idea with Swacchta Abhiyaan. We all came to know about it, there was more awareness," he said with Prime Minister Narendra Modi by his side during an event mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

"So I truly believe that Gandhiji needs to be re-loaded. Gandhiji 2.0 is what we need because the world is changing. You have digitalized everything," he added.

During his address at the event for the film fraternity, PM Modi congratulated people from the "world of films and television" for their work in popularising Gandhi''s ideals.

Follow NDTV for latest election news and live coverage of assembly elections 2019 in Maharashtra and Haryana.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.