At Karnataka Lingayat Mutt, Rahul Gandhi Gets 'You'll Be PM' Blessing, Almost

A seer at a Lingayat seminary in Karnataka today said Rahul Gandhi will be Prime Minister, until the head seer intervened and added a caveat to the blessing, sources said.

The Congress leader was meeting the seers at Sri Murugarajendra Mutt in Chitradurga when one of them, Haveri Hosamutt Swami, said in his address, "Rahul Gandhi will become the PM", as per the sources. At this, Sri Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, president of the institution, is learnt to have interrupted and added, "Whoever visits our mutt, they be blessed."

The Lingayats, about 17 per cent of Karnataka's population, have traditionally been BJP voters. With Mr Gandhi's visit to the poll-bound state, the Congress is hoping to broaden its appeal and project unity within the party too. The elections have to be held by May next year.

After being in power from 2013 to 2018, the Congress briefly formed a government after the 2018 polls, in partnership with the Janata Dal (Secular). That government -- led by JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy -- collapsed in just over a year after several MLAs from the coalition resigned, reducing it to a minority, after which the BJP came to rule to the state again.

The BJP initially made BS Yediyurappa, from the Lingayat community, the Chief Minister. Last year it replaced him with Basavaraj Bommai, who is also from the same community.