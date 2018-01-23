At First Meet On Simultaneous Election, BJP, Opposition Divided

The meeting was attended by lawmakers of different political parties, senior officials of the Election Commission and government. In the coming weeks, more stakeholders will be invited by the Standing Committee on Law and Justice to provide their views on the issue, sources said.
The idea of simultaneous elections to the states and Parliament has been pitched by PM Modi, who has repeatedly asked all parties to rise above politics and consider it. He has even raised the in parliament, pointing out that it would cut down the cost of elections in terms of both time and money.
Opposition parties like the Left, Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress, however, have rejected the idea, claiming it would be against federal principles and not be feasible in the current situation.
The think tank Niti Aayog has endorsed the idea, suggesting a two-phase Lok Sabha and Assembly elections from 2024. The Election Commission has said it would be equipped to organize such a mega event by this year.
Some lawmakers of the opposition also said holding simultaneous elections will not be practical, given the diverse political situation that exists in different states. The issue of state funding of elections also figured in the deliberations, sources said.