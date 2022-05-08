At Congress's Core Body Meet, Plan To Accept Feedback For Party Reforms

The session is expected to come up with ways to rejuvenate the 137-year-old party.

The working committee - the highest decision-making body of the Congress - will meet tomorrow ahead of the brainstorming session in Udaipur. The meeting is meant to provide an in-principle approval to the various panel's reports on organisational reforms, sources said. Also on agenda are strategies to take on the BJP's religion plank, which the party has been unable to counter in recent times.

The party had also constituted six coordination panels for drafting papers and leading discussions on social justice, economy, farmers and youth, besides political and organisational issues. Their reports will also be discussed at the meet.

Some of the panels have focused extensively on a base paper to help the party address the core issues it has been facing after a series of electoral defeats since 2014.

There will be focus on greater social representation of various sections in all organisational positions and empowering the party's state units to decide booth-level and district-level heads.

Last month, the Congress had announced a three-day brainstorming session from May 13-15, which will be held in Rajasthan's Udaipur.

The session is expected to come up with ways to rejuvenate the 137-year-old party and a strategy to counter the BJP in the 2024 national elections.

Around 400 top leaders from across the country are expected to attend the camp. They would include seniors in the working committee, MPs, state in-charges, state presidents and general secretaries.

An "Empowered Action Group" was also expected to be constituted to address the political challenges ahead for the party.

The party's talks with election strategist Prashant Kishor - who had presented a plan to rejuvenate the party ahead of the 2024 elections - fell through over this. Invited to join the panel, Mr Kishor had refused, saying that the group has no validity in the party's constitution.