At 26%, Big Jump In Covid Positivity Rate In Delhi, 509 New Cases

Delhi today reported 509 fresh Covid cases, however the positivity rate (confirmed cases every 100 tests) has zoomed to 26 per cent from 15.64% a day before.

The positivity rate is taken as an indicator of how fast the disease is spreading through the community.

Delhi has witnessed an increase in the number of fresh Covid cases over the last few days amid a sharp rise in the figure of H3N2 influenza cases in the country.

The number of fresh cases had seen a decline over the last few months in Delhi, and it had dropped to zero on January 16, the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic.

A total of 4,435 fresh COVID-19 infections were reported across the country in the last 24 hours, a significant jump from Tuesday's tally of 3038 cases, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Wednesday.

It is the highest single-day rise in the last nearly six months, the ministry said.

India's active Covid caseload currently stands at 23,091 with a daily positivity rate of 3.38 per cent, the ministry said.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued revised guidelines for Covid in the wake of the surge of cases in the past week across the country.