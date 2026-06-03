At 16,700 ft Near China Border, Ladakh Gets India's First Model Border Village

A remote village of just 91 people near the India-China border is set to become the site of India's first Model Border Village.

Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Vinai Kumar Saxena, on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for the project at Chumur, a settlement located 16,700 feet above sea level in eastern Ladakh's Changthang region.

Sharing details of the initiative on X, LG Saxena said that Chumur would be developed as Ladakh's first Model Border Village under the Vibrant Village Programme, aimed at creating "self-reliant, climate-resilient, tourism-enabled and economically vibrant border villages" in high-altitude frontier regions.

Chumur, home to 24 households, is the first village in Ladakh to be selected under the Centre's Vibrant Village Programme (VVP), which focuses on improving infrastructure, housing and livelihood opportunities in remote frontier settlements.

A Village Of 91 On The China Frontier

Home to just 24 households, Chumur lies close to the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and is among the country's most remote border settlements. Most residents depend on Pashmina goat rearing, which remains the backbone of the local economy.

While small in size, the village sits at the centre of a broader effort to strengthen habitation in frontier regions that have witnessed migration due to harsh weather, difficult terrain and limited economic opportunities.

In recent years, policymakers have increasingly focused on sustaining civilian populations in border areas, arguing that development in such regions must go beyond roads and physical infrastructure.

24 Homes, Homestays And A New Push

According to the Ladakh administration, all 24 households in the village will receive climate-resilient homes with thermally insulated walls designed to withstand the region's extreme weather conditions.

Each house will also include an additional room that can be used as a homestay, creating an additional source of income for local families.

Officials have said the houses are expected to be completed by September 2026, subject to weather conditions.

The project will also focus on infrastructure development, livelihood generation, tourism promotion and support for local economic activities, including Pashmina production and traditional handicrafts.

Why Border Villages Are Back In Focus

The initiative is part of the Vibrant Village Programme, launched by the Centre in 2023 to improve living conditions in villages located along India's northern borders.

The scheme was introduced amid concerns over migration from remote frontier settlements, where access to services, employment opportunities and connectivity often remains limited.

For years, border development was largely viewed through the lens of roads, bridges and strategic infrastructure. Increasingly, however, attention has shifted towards ensuring that remote settlements remain inhabited and economically viable.

The Real Test: Can It Stem Migration?

That is what makes Chumur significant.

Though home to fewer than 100 residents, the village is expected to serve as a pilot for similar projects planned elsewhere in Ladakh.

As work begins on India's first Model Border Village, the focus will be not only on the homes being built but also on whether better infrastructure and livelihood opportunities can help sustain communities in some of the country's most challenging border regions.

For the Ladakh administration, the project is as much about creating opportunities as it is about creating infrastructure. The bigger challenge will be whether such initiatives can help slow migration from remote frontier settlements and ensure that villages along some of India's most strategically important borders remain inhabited in the years ahead.