In Alwar, PM Modi Attacks Congress Over Ayodhya Case In Supreme Court: Assembly Polls Live

After extensive campaigning in Madhya Pradesh yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address 10 rallies in Rajasthan until December 4, with three rallies in today's schedule. PM Modi kick-started his rallies at Alwar and will address two rallies, one in Bhilwara and the other in Beneshwar Dham. BSP chief Mayawati will also launch BSP's Rajasthan campaign ahead of the assembly election. She is also scheduled to address multiple rallies.

Elections in Rajasthan are due on December 7 and the results will be declared on December 11. As many as 2,294 candidates, including 189 women candidates, are contesting on 200 assembly seats in Rajasthan.

