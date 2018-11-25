Congress Plays Politics, Asked Court To Delay Ayodhya Case For Polls: PM

PM Narendra Modi attacked the Congress over the Ayodhya issue today

The Ram temple issue - over which a tumult is on in Ayodhya today -- found resonance in Rajasthan as Prime Minister Narendra Modi took it up to attack the Congress. The party, he said, had wanted the court to put brakes on the case for the 2019 elections, created an "atmosphere of fear" for judges and threatened the Chief Justice with impeachment.

Right-wing group Vishwa Hindu Parishad and BJP ally Shiv Sena are holding parallel programmes in Ayodhya today, demanding that the government fast-track the construction of the Ram temple. There have been calls for an ordinance or executive order, which would bypass the legal aspect, since the case is pending in court.

Some sections in the BJP and right-wing groups want the temple construction well on way before next year's general elections.

In Alwar, the Prime Minister accused the Congress of politicising the justice system.

"The Congress creates an atmosphere of fear for the judiciary. They tell the Supreme Court to delay the Ayodhya hearing due to 2019 elections. They do everything possible to impeach the Chief Justice. How can such things be accepted," he added in what was seen as a reference to the opposition bid to start impeachment proceedings against former Chief Justice Dipak Misra earlier this year.

The Ayodhya title suit is pending in the Supreme Court, and in January, the court is expected to decide when it wants to hear the case.

In October, the top court had refused to give an early hearing to the case, saying "we have our own priorities".

Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, who replaced Justice Misra that month, said an "appropriate bench" would decide when to take up daily hearings, indicating that he may not even be one of the judges deciding on the dispute.