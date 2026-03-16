Assembly Elections 2026: Can You Vote Without A Voter ID? Check Valid Alternatives

Assembly Elections 2026: The Election Commission of India has announced the schedule for Assembly elections in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and the Union Territory of Puducherry. With the election dates now confirmed, some voters have raised concerns about what to do if they lose their voter ID card on polling day. Many are seeking clarity on whether they can still vote and which alternative identity documents are accepted at polling stations. Notably, the Election Commission of India allows citizens to vote even if their physical Voter ID card is lost or misplaced, provided their name appears on the official electoral roll of their constituency.

Can you vote without a Voter ID?

Yes. According to the Election Commission, the most important requirement is that your name must be listed in the electoral roll. If your name appears on the voter list, you can still vote by showing an approved identity document. The polling officer verifies your identity using the document and then allows you to vote.

Even if the physical Voter ID card (also known as the Elector's Photo Identity Card) is missing, voters can use other government-approved ID proofs to confirm their identity.

The Election Commission allows several alternative photo identity documents, including

Aadhaar Card

Passport

Driving License

PAN Card

MNREGA Job Card

Bank or Post Office passbook with photo

Pension documents with photograph

Service identity cards issued by the central or State government or PSUs

Health insurance smart card issued by the Ministry of Labour

Smart card issued under the National Population Register (NPR)

Official identity cards issued to MPs, MLAs or MLCs

Digital voter ID (e-EPIC) downloaded online

It is important to note that photocopies or digital screenshots of documents are generally not accepted. Voters must carry the original ID proof.

What should you do before voting?

Before heading to the polling station, voters should check whether their name appears in the electoral roll. If the name is not on the list, they cannot vote even if they have valid identity documents.

Assembly Elections 2026

In Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry, polls will be held in a single phase on April 9. Tamil Nadu will vote in a single phase on April 23. In West Bengal, polls will be held in two phases on April 23 and 29. Counting across all four states and Puducherry will be held on May 4.

These elections will determine the next governments in these states as the terms of their current legislative assemblies end between May and June 2026. Millions of voters across hundreds of constituencies will participate in choosing representatives for their respective legislative assemblies.

With the announcement of the election schedule, the Model Code of Conduct has come into force in all five regions. This means political parties and candidates must follow strict guidelines during campaigning to ensure free and fair elections.