'Power Not Permanent, J&K Not An Ordinary State': Engineer Rashid

Engineer Rashid is the Lok Sabha MP from Baramullah. (File)

As the counting of votes in Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir got underway on Tuesday, Awami Ittehad Party President and Member of Parliament, Sheikh Abdul Rashid alias Engineer Rashid appealed for peace and rights saying that the power is not permanent and that JK is no ordinary region.

Rashid emphasised the strategic importance of Jammu and Kashmir, which is sandwiched between Pakistan and China, stating "The world is watching us".

"Power is not a permanent thing...Jammu and Kashmir is not an ordinary State. On one side there is Pakistan, on the other side there is China. The world is watching us. Let the people of Kashmir live and give them their rights," he said.

Rashid also urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, to use his upcoming visit to Islamabad for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) to work behind the scenes to bring about meaningful peace in Kashmir.

"External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar should not go to Islamabad just for a tour. He should not deceive the world that I went to the Shanghai conference. He should do something good behind the scenes for the peace of Kashmir," Rashid said.

The Lok Sabha MP from Baramullah stressed the importance of the next government acting as a bridge between the people of Jammu and Kashmir and New Delhi.

"I urge that whatever government is formed in Jammu and Kashmir, it should act as a bridge between the people of Jammu and Kashmir and New Delhi so that our troubles end and people live with honour, dignity and self-respect," the AIP leader said.

Meanwhile, the counting of votes for assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir began on Tuesday at 8 am.

The J-K assembly election for 90 constituencies was held over three phases on September 18, September 25 and October 1, respectively.

The Election Commission of India said that an overall 63.88 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the Assembly elections in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The poll panel said that a voter turn of 69.69 per cent was recorded in the third phase held on October 1.

Exit polls have predicted that the National Conference-Congress alliance has an edge in Jammu and Kashmir.

